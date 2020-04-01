Baird Capital beats target to close latest tech, healthcare-focused US venture capital fund on $215m

Baird Capital has celebrated 20 years of investing in venture capital by hauling in $215m for the final close of its fifth VC fund targeting the US, its biggest to date.

The latest fund is an uptick on the $185m Baird collected for its fourth US VC fund in 2014, and outdid its initial fundraising goal.

Baird targets companies in the technology and healthcare spaces with its VC funds, committing $10m to $20m in equity over the life of an investment.

The firm said it had tapped Fund V for $30m so far to invest in four companies – energy derivatives fintech specialist AEGIS Energy Risk, wearable therapy developer Cala Health, customer subscription platform ChurnZero and biotech company Greenlight Biosciences.

Gordon Pan, president of Baird Capital, said, “I am incredibly proud of this diverse and tenured team, and it’s a testament to their commitment and expertise that we exceeded our fundraising goal.

“For 20 years, we have been passionate about our focus on helping entrepreneurs build their businesses and creating value for our investors.

“We bring this ‘clients-first’ approach into every decision and investment we make, and we are grateful to our existing investors and the new relationships that we welcomed into this partnership.”

Baird Capital is the private direct investment arm of Baird, which celebrated 100 years of client service in 2019.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets