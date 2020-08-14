Andera Partners back with second fundraise of Covid-19 crisis, said to eye up to €450m

French investment house Andera Partners is reportedly out targeting up to €450m for its biggest-ever fund, hot on the heels of closing a €500m-plus mezzanine fund in June.

The firm launched the life sciences-focused BioDiscovery 6 vehicle early this year according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited Andera partner and healthcare investor Olivier Litzka.

Andera plans to hold a first close in the autumn and wrap up the raise next hear, the report added.

The firm raised €345m for the final close of its BioDiscovery 5 vehicle two years ago, well above its initial €250m target.

That fund has been seeking investments in drug development and medical device companies in Europe and the US.

In June Andera Partners beat its €500m hard cap for the final close of its fourth mezzanine fundraise.

The firm said it raised the fund in record time despite the coronavirus crisis, with ActoMezz IV coming in an impressive 60% larger than its €315m predecessor raised in 2017.

Andera said investors in ActoMezz III showed strong support for the team and its strategy through a re-up of more than 110%.

