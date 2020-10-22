Amplify Partners ups investment power by closing $375m across fourth flagship fund, debut growth-stage vehicle

Amplify Partners has upped its fundraising game by raising $375m across a pair of new investment vehicles.

The Menlo Park-based venture capital house has collected $275m for Amplify Partners IV and another $100m to close its debut Amplify Select Fund, its first dedicated to reupping in existing Amplify portfolio companies at the growth stage.

The firm picked up $200m for its third flagship early-stage investment fund in 2018, and closed its second fundraise on $125m in 2015.

Amplify IV will make initial investments at the Seed and Series A stages, with the firm saying its deliberately sized the vehicle to support portfolio businesses throughout their lifecycle without diluting its focus on early-stage projects.

The firm says its core investment thesis remains unchanged – “enabling the global digital transformation that is being driven by the explosive growth of cloud infrastructure, developer tools, AI, data science, and cybersecurity”.

Amplify has made more than 70 seed and Series A investments in its eight years, and celebrated IPOs of Fastly and Datadog as well as acquisitions of companies including BlueData, Buddybuild, Chef, and Conjur.

