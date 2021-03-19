Lexington Partners beats hard cap to raise $3.2bn for one of world’ biggest co-investment funds

Lexington Partners has raised $3.2bn for one the biggest-ever global co-investment funds amid heavy LP interest.

The firm beat its $3bn hard cap through the Lexington Co-Investment Partners V raise, saying it received commitments from 13 large institutional investors with an average commitment size each of $235m.

Lexignton said CIP V would continue its co-investment strategy of constructing diversified portfolios alongside leading private equity sponsors, primarily in US and European companies.

The fund may be used opportunistically to back companies in Asia and Latin America, it added. CIP V started investing in September 2020.

Wil Warren, partner and president of Lexington, said, “We are grateful for the continued support of CIP’s investors, which represent some of the largest institutional investors in private equity.

“Having initiated the co-investment program 23 years ago with the backing of a single US pension, CIP’s experienced team has leveraged its proven co-investment capabilities and deep relationships with private equity sponsors to expand the program, partnering with key institutional LPs to create a robust deal-sourcing platform.”

Lexington has raised $10bn of total committed capital for its CIP programme since its inception in 1988.

It has invested $7bn in more than 400 co-investments, alongside over 170 private equity sponsors.

CIP is led by David Outcalt, Bart Osman, James Pitt, and John Loverro, who have an average tenure at Lexington of 21 years.

In January last year Lexington smashed the target for its latest flagship secondaries fund to close on $14bn of commitments.

Lexington Capital Partners IX surpassed its initial $12bn target after securing commitments from more than 450 limited partners.

The firm pulled in $10.1bn of commitments for its previous flagship vehicle, LCP VIII, back in 2015.

