Fund looking to revolutionise the UK’s electric vehicle charging infrastrucure reaches £380m

Zouk Capital is within touching distance of the £400m target for the UK government fund it is managing aiming to catalyse the rollout of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the country.

The UK Treasury’s Charging Infrastructure Investment Fund has £380m in signed commitments following its third close, which was anchored by Willis Towers Watson’s clients and investment funds and Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Climate Impact Fund.

The fund is targeting a final close in early 2021.

The UK government said the CIIF is underpinned by the need to rapidly decarbonise the UK’s transport sector and improve air quality, creating an opportunity to make environmentally impactful financial returns through the creation of large renewable energy powered public EV charging networks.

Last year the UK Government twice reduced the deadline for sales of petrol and diesel cars in its goal of reducing net carbon emission to zero by 2050, and said supporting the public electric vehicle charging network is a key initiative within that objective.

Two investments have been made from CIIF so far – in InstaVolt, which develops, installs, owns and operates rapid EV charging stations in the UK, and Liberty Charge, a joint venture between Liberty Global and Zouk Capital which is rolling out on-street residential charging points for the 40% of UK households without access to private driveways.

Samer Salty, managing partner at Zouk Capital, said, “In spite of the ongoing challenging business environment, leading global investors continue to be attracted to the long-term fundamentals of CIIF.

“We are delighted to welcome both Willis Towers Watson and Morgan Stanley Investment Management to the fund, both with strong ESG mandates and both who share in our belief in the commercial opportunity in electric vehicle infrastructure as well as the importance of decarbonisation.”

Paul Berriman, global head of Willis Towers Watson’s investment fund business, said, “The CIIF is playing an important role in speeding up the decarbonisation of the UK’s transport industry.

“This is clearly important from a sustainability perspective, and that also makes it a good investment opportunity for our Partners Fund, the flagship multi-asset portfolio of our best ideas across all asset classes.”

UK-based Zouk focuses on tech, infrastructure and sustainability investments. Recent deals from the firm include teaming with solar developer Today Solar Ventures to jointly develop and construct a portfolio of subsidy-free photovoltaic plants in Italy.

