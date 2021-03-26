Riverside Partners raises new fund to take on seven Fund V portfolio businesses, almost 50% of LPs reup

Mid-market private equity firm Riverside Partners has raised a new fund to take on portfolio businesses from its fifth flagship fund, which it closed in 2012.

Neuberger Berman and RCP Advisors have backed the Continuation Fund, which collected $532m of capital commitments in less than six months.

Riverside general partner David Belluck said almost half of Riverside Fund V’s existing LPs had recommitted capital to the Continuation Fund.

He said, “We are excited to complete the Continuation Fund for Riverside Fund V, which will provide us with additional capital and time to continue pursuing growth opportunities for the portfolio as we seek to generate additional returns for our investors.

“With this transaction, we remain well positioned to support the management teams of the seven portfolio companies of Fund V and to further their growth initiatives, especially after completing several transformative combinations and add-on transactions in 2020.”

He added, “In addition to the Fund V Continuation Fund, Riverside Partners is actively investing Fund VI with a continued focus on growth oriented middle market technology and healthcare companies.

“Fund VI is almost half invested and we look forward to continued growth of the firm.”

Riverside launched Fund VI seeking up to $600m in 2018, but has not publicly revealed a final close.

The firm focuses on investments in growth-oriented companies in the tech and healthcare industries.

It closed Fund V on $561m of commitments in 2012.

Ben Perl, managing director at Neuberger Berman, said, “This transaction was structured to meet the needs of existing investors seeking accelerated liquidity as well as continuing and new investors.

“We believe that recapitalizing Fund V with additional capital and time will enable Riverside and the underlying management teams to continue to drive growth and create long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Lazard’s Private Capital Advisory team acted as financial advisor to Riverside Partners and Choate Hall and Stewart served as legal counsel. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher served as legal counsel to Neuberger Berman.

