Buyer-led secondaries specialist Sweetwater Investment Management seals $350m hard cap Fund II close

Secondaries-focused Sweetwater Investment Management has hit a $350m hard cap final close for its debut multi-client fundraise.

The firm said Sweetwater Secondaries Fund II, which was largely raised amid the Covid-19 crisis, would target buyer-led direct and fund restructure secondary deals.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Firm managing partner Gregg Parise said, “The buyer-led secondary market supply has increased dramatically, and few secondary buyers are equipped to access and underwrite these types of opportunities.

“Therefore, the fund is benefiting from a market that currently allows us to be extremely targeted and selective in building the optimal portfolio.”

Sweetwater founder and managing partner James Gamett added, “Our buyer-led secondaries approach allows us to proactively build meaningful positions in targeted companies while driving below-market pricing and eliminating costs from the system.

“Our limited partners view buyer-led secondaries as an attractive way to access high performing private companies at steep discounts to current market values.”

Cooley served as legal counsel for Sweetwater and Harken Capital Securities served as placement agent for the fund.

California-based Sweetwater named industry veteran Gregg Parise as its a managing partner two years ago.

Parise had served as a senior advisor to the firm since 2016, and has about 30 years of experience in portfolio management and principal investment.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets