Audax hits $1.7bn final close for GP-led secondary fund to buy up assets from its 2012-vintage Fund IV

Audax Private Equity has sealed a $1.7bn final close for its first Continuation Fund, which will buy up portfolio companies from its 2012-vintage Fund IV.

The firm said the largest of the $1.25bn Fund IV’s assets included Innovative Chemical Products Group, Justrite Safety Group and TPC Wire & Cable Corp.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Audax said the vehicle was its first GP-led secondary fund, and would give it extra time and capital to support the continued growth of the remaining Fund IV assets.

AlpInvest Partners, Lexington Partners, and Hamilton Lane led the transactions, with some Fund IV LPs deciding to reinvest in the new vehicle.

Firm managing director Don Brambley said, “This is an important milestone for Audax Private Equity.

“We are pleased to have the support of our longstanding limited partners and a blue-chip set of new institutional partners.

“We are proud of the performance of our Fund IV portfolio, and believe that there is value we have yet to unlock.

“By leveraging the additional time and capital from this fund, we can continue to execute our proven buy-and-build acquisition strategy, with a goal of allowing our portfolio companies to reach their full potential.”

Evercore served as exclusive financial advisor to Audax, with Kirkland & Ellis serving as Audax legal counsel.

Ropes & Gray acted as legal counsel for AlpInvest Partners and Hamilton Lane, Proskauer Rose served as legal counsel for Lexington Partners.

Audax closed its sixth flagship fund on $3.5bn in September 2018. The firm has raised more than $27bn across its private equity and debt business arms since it was founded in 1999.

Copyright © 2021 AltAssets