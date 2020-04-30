ACE & Company raises biggest-ever secondaries fund to capitalise on COVID-19 crisis, passes $100m for new buyout raise

Swiss private equity house ACE & Company has raised its biggest-ever secondaries fund and is powering on with a new buyout fundraise despite the market volatility caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The firm said it had already pulled in $100m for its fourth buyout fund ahead of a first close, and had reached a final close for it Secondary Investments V vehicle above its initial $30m target.

ACE has raised more than $100m across its previous four secondaries vehicles, and said it had upsized Fund V to capitalize on current dynamics and market dislocation.

The firm said it expects to reach $200m in total commitment in the Buyout IV co-investment strategy, bringing the total raised across the four funds to over $600m.

Firm CEO Adam Said commented, “We are pleased and grateful by the interest in two of our flagship funds in these times of economic turbulence.

“The level of interest can be seen as a measure of smart investors actively recognizing opportunities but is also a positive sign of the financial community playing a role in supporting companies and entrepreneurs through direct investment.

“We are living through an unprecedented global crisis that will accelerate economic and social transitions.

“The continued growth in direct investments activity remains the most effective way to support innovation and corporate sustainability.

“Governments have stepped in to dampen the immediate impact of this crisis through necessary and proactive actions.

“The private sector, especially financial institutions, must now do its part in the months ahead to support businesses in a timely and aligned manner.”

The three previous vintages of ACE Buyout executed investments in over 60 large transactions along top tier private equity sponsors since 2011.

ACE, which was founded in 2005, now has more than $1bn in total assets.

