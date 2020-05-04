Verso Ventures eyes coronavirus carve-out opportunity with new €100m fundraise

Verso Ventures is eyeing a spate of carve-out opportunities due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis – and is raising a €100m fund to capitalise on companies retreating to their core business.

Verso has already hauled in €66m for the vehicle, thanks to commitments from LPs including KRR III, Tesi and pension funds Ilmarinen, Varma and Elo, as well as Nokia, Valeado and Etrisk.

The sector agnostic fund will target businesses that have €5m to €50m in revenues but suffer from growth or profitability bottlenecks.

Typical cases are carve-outs from larger corporations and rearrangements of joint ventures, Verso said, but the fund also invests in existing growth companies to help drive accelerated growth through M&A transactions.

Verso invests across Europe, with a focus on the Nordic, DACH and Northern European markets.

Firm managing partner Anssi Kariola said, “The shift in the world economy forces companies to focus on their core activities.

“Verso has a quick and efficient process to carve out businesses that are not able to grow to their full potential in the current ownership.

“We build new growth companies from non-core businesses working in close co-operation with the current operative management.”

Fundraising for Verso Fund III is expected to continue until the end of 2020, the firm said.

Verso manages three funds with a total of €126m in assets under management. It closed a €50m vehicle in 2014.

Kariola said, “Not all businesses can be optimally developed inside large organisations. We create new international growth companies by focusing on the needs of the business as an independent company.

“Our team has experience from more than 100 carve-out transactions, making us an efficient and reliable partner in all possible transaction situations.”

