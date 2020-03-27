TorQuest hits $1.375bn Fund V hard cap to mark big jump from 2016 predecessor fund

TorQuest Partners has pulled past its Fund V target to reach a $1.375bn hard cap final close, a big jump on its predecessor fund closed four years ago.

The firm was hoping to collect $1.1bn of external commitments for TorQuest Partners Fund V, which will target mid-market Canadian companies.

Firm senior managing partner Brent Belzberg said, “Despite how pleased we are to announce today’s closing of Fund V, we fully recognize the tremendous disruption and hardship the COVID-19 pandemic is causing for people across the world, including all of the health care and essential service workers who continue to put themselves in harm’s way every day, and on the global economy.

“These are difficult times and we know there will be new challenges in the days ahead, but we are confident in the deep team we have built at TorQuest and our ability to deliver attractive returns for our limited partners, while remaining fully attuned to the health risk and challenges impacting all of us today.”

The Credit Suisse Private Fund Group acted as the exclusive placement agent and Torys acted as fund counsel for Fund V.

TorQuest focuses on mid-market private equity deals, targeting opportunities in entrepreneur or family succession, recapitalisations, corporate carve-outs and management buyouts.

