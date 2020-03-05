TCDRS sets aside $595m in latest fund commitments

The Texas County & District Retirement System has lined up $595m of commitments for a number alternative asset funds.

The retirement system allocated a €100m ($110) commitment to HIG Europe Middle Market LBO Fund, according to the pension fund’s latest transaction report.

AltAssets reported earlier this week, HIG is seeking more than $2.19bn for its European mid-market-focused private equity fundraise, citing an SEC filing.

In February, buyout fund, Odyssey Investment Partners Fund VI received a $110m commitment from TDCR.

Odyssey Investment Partners closed its sixth flagship fund on a $3.25bn hard cap, last month.

The Texas-based pension fund committed $75m to Vista Foundation Fund IV, which is aiming raise $3.25bn, but could go as high as a $4.5bn hard cap according to a Buyouts report from last year. That fund also recently secured $100m from the New Jersey Pension Fund.

Marblegate Tactical Opportunities Fund III Onshore, managed by Marblegate Asset Management, secured a $50m commitment.

Oak Street Real Estate Capital bagged $150m from Texas County for its Fund V, which is hoping to raise $2bn of capital, according to an SEC filing from late last year.

Brigade Capital Management’s separately managed account, Brigade Senior Tranche Fund (TX), received a $100m commitment.

