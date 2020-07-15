Private equity carried interest could see UK tax hike after chancellor announces capital gains tax investigation

Private equity executives raking in hefty amounts in carried interest could be in line for a tax hike after the UK chancellor Rishi Sunak announced an investigation into the country’s current capital gains tax system.

Sunak’s letter to the UK Office of Tax Simplification said, “This review should identify opportunities relating to administrative and technical issues as well as areas where the present rules can distort behaviour or do not meet their policy intent./

“I would be interested in any proposals from the OTS on the regime of allowances, exemptions, reliefs and the treatment of losses within CGT, and the interactions of how gains are taxed compared to other types of income.”

Private equity executives currently pay tax on carried interest through a 28% capital gains tax, while income tax on higher-rate taxpayers in the UK is currently 40% for incomes of £50,000 to £150,000, and 45% for incomes above that figure.

AJ Bell analyst Tom Selby was quoted in the Financial Times as saying, “With UK borrowing set to hit its highest level in peacetime history, chancellor Rishi Sunak’s request for a review of CGT feels like the starting pistol for a tax grab ahead of the Autumn Budget later this year.”

The Office for Tax Simplification is now running a process asking for comment on the principles of capital gains tax, asking for responses by August 10.

It is also asking for reponses on technical and practical details of capital gains tax by October 12.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets