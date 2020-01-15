Pharos Capital registers $75m for fourth fundraise

Dallas and Nashville-based buyout house Pharos Capital Group has raised at least $75m of capital commitments for its fourth fund.

The firm didn’t cite a target in documents submitted to the SEC, but previously closed Fund III on $500m in 2013, according to a report at the time from Buyouts.

Pharos Capital Partners IV has secured capital commitments from at least five limited partners so far, the filing adds.

The firm is focused on healthcare and invests in subsectors such as managed care services, behavioural health, wellness and diagnostic technology, among others.

Pharos tends to invest $25m to $50m per deal in mid-market companies eyeing later-stage expansion, according to its website.

The firm’s portfolio investments have included oncology practice and clinical research management company Verdi, primary care group Complete Health and surgical & cosmetic dermatology services platform Sona.

In September last year the firm completed an investment in Applied Behaviour Analysis-based educational services and therapy providers Alpine Academy and Interventions Unlimited.

