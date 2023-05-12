LightBay Capital soars to $1bn for hard cap Fund II final close

LightBay Capital has surged to just over $1bn for the final close of its sophomore fund.

Fund II came in well above LightBay’s $800m target to close at its hard cap. The firm previously raised $615m for its debut fund in 2018.

LightBay said it would continue to invest across tech-enabled services, outsourced business-to-business services, healthcare services, HCIT, and consumer services.

The Los Angeles-based firm has made 11 primary investments to date and more than 140 add-on acquisitions.

Two of those investments have been made using Fund II, with the firm picking up Clarion Home Services Group and Infinity Home Services.

LightBay partner and co-founder Nav Rahemtulla said, “We are extraordinarily grateful for the support from both existing and new investors and look forward to continuing to deploy LightBay Fund II to achieve successful outcomes for all of our investors.

“LightBay Fund II will leverage our team’s deep domain expertise and thematic approach to identifying, partnering with, and accelerating the growth of market-leading companies.”

Fellow co-founder and partner Adam Stein added, “Today marks a significant milestone for LightBay.

“We are proud of the continued growth of the firm – this successful fundraising effort is a strong endorsement of the outstanding team we have built over the last six years.

“LightBay remains committed to investing in our people and culture and we believe that this dedication to our core values and differentiated strategy will benefit us, our investors, our partner companies, and our communities for years to come.”

UBS Investment Bank’s private funds group acted as advisor and exclusive placement agent for LightBay.

