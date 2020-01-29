Kinderhook said to hit $1bn Fund VI final close

Kinderhook Industries has reportedly raised $1bn of commitments for the final close of its sixth buyout fund.

The firm’s partners and other affiliates also committed a further $111m to the fund, WSJ reported last week, citing a news release.

Fund VI secured a commitment from the $122.5bn-managing New York State Teachers’ Retirement System, according to the NYSTRS annual report.

The New York-based firm will use Kinderhook Capital Fund VI to buy middle market businesses in the healthcare services, environmental services, business services, automotive manufacturing and light manufacturing sectors.

Kinderhook reached its $750m hard cap for the final close of its predecessor fund in 2016.

The firm has completed more than 210 investments and follow-on acquisitions since launch in 2013.

The buyout house’s current portfolio includes tire inflation system manufacturer NitroFill, wastewater treatment business Circon Environmental and solid waste hauling services provider Capital Waste Services.

