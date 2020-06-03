Franco-Chinese investment fund launched by Eurazeo, CIC, BNP Paribas hits €400m first close

A new Franco-Chinese investment fund launched by China Investment Corp, Eurazeo and BNP Paribas has hit a €400m first close.

The France-China Cooperation Fund, which will be managed by Eurazeo, will look to invest in French and Continental European companies aiming to open new pathways for growth in China.

Target companies are expected to be in sectors with significant opportunity in China, and where Eurazeo has an established and strong track record, including advanced industrials, business services, consumer goods and services, healthcare, and digital technology.

The fund is actively seeking new investment opportunities alongside Eurazeo’s middle market buyout strategies, Eurazeo Capital and Eurazeo PME, the firm said.

CIC will support the fund’s investee companies in facilitating their entry into and development within China, while BNP Paribas will provide expertise and a contact network in France and Europe.

The initial partners may commit up to an additional €250m to the fund, a statement from the trio added, within a limit of 25% of the Fund for each of BNP Paribas and CIC.

Additional capital may be also raised from third parties.

