Ex-OrbiMed Advisors execs seal $410m final close for debut Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management fund

A team of former OrbiMed Advisors investment professionals have raised $410m for the final close of their debut Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management fund.

The fundraise was boosted by a debut investment from Archean Capital Partners, a joint venture between Veritable and Moelis Asset Management.

Chris Keller, a partner at Archean, said, “We are delighted to be Petrichor’s anchor investor and are impressed with the quality of the limited partners participating in the fund.”

Petrichor founder and managing partner Tadd Wessel was formerly a managing director at OrbiMed Advisors, where he led the build out of the healthcare special situations and structured finance business.

Prior to that he was a vice president in the Drawbridge Special Opportunities Fund at Fortress Investment Group, focused on healthcare investments.

Wessel said, “As a spin-out, Petrichor was an ideal partner for Moelis and Archean, which were fundamental to the success we’ve had with the fundraise.

“We could not be more excited about the team we have built. Patrick Lally, Michael Beecham, and I previously worked together, and this high level of continuity has given us and our partners considerable confidence in our strategy.”

Petrichor will look to make structured equity and credit investments across the global healthcare sector, with a focus on biopharmaceuticals, medical technology and diagnostics.

Petrichor Opportunities Fund I has already been tapped for five investments in LumiraDx, Cryoport, CorneaGen, Persivia, and ClearPoint Neuro.

The firm hired Moelis & Company’s Private Funds Advisory Group to serve as a placement agent for the fund.

