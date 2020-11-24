Bain Capital seals $800m final close for second impact investing fund: WSJ

Bain Capital has more than tripled its capital under management dedicated to impact investing through an $800m fund close, the Wall Street Journal has reported.

The private equity house raised its debut Double Impact fund three years ago, pulling in $390m, and has collected more than twice that for Fund II.

Bain Capital’s Double Impact strategy sees it attempt to marry competitive financial returns with “meaningful, measurable social and environmental good”.

It targets investments of between $25m and $75m in companies working within environmental sustainability, health and wellness, and workforce development and education.

The WSJ, which spoke to Double Impact managing partner Todd Cook, said the firm had tapped Fund I for 12 deals, and already sealed an exit through the sale of low-cost gym operator Impact Fitness to Morgan Stanley Capital Partners.

It added that not all the investments have gone to plan, however, with Bamboo Sushi and QuickFish restaurant operator Sustainable Restaurant Holdings filing for bankruptcy protection in May.

Cook said the coronavirus impact had impacted SRH, adding that the bankrupty would allow it to restructure “in a way that would provide for the business to continue as a going concern”.

