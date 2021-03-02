Avista Capital Partners flags rising healthcare demand as it soars to $1.2bn Fund V hard cap close

Avista Capital Partners has soared past its Fund V target to strike a $1.2bn hard cap close for the healthcare-focused investment vehicle.

The New York-headquartered private equity firm raised $775m for Fund IV in 2017 and had been targeting an identical amount for Avista Capital Partners V.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

AltAssets revealed last April that Avista had hauled in more than $610m towards Fund V, putting it close to the total, but it has kept on pulling in the commitments to almost double that amount.

Avista said it received widespread support from its Fund IV investors and also welcomed Capital Constellation, with which the firm formed a strategic partnership last year.

A statement attributed to Avista co-CEOs and managing partners Thompson Dean and David Burgstahler said, “The strong closing of the fund is an endorsement of our investment strategy, underpinned by many years of dedicated healthcare experience, the strength of our investment team, strong alignment of interest with our investors and Avista’s ability to generate consistent returns.

“The rising global demand for healthcare products and services will continue to present a host of compelling investment opportunities where our sector expertise can drive value creation and generate strong outcomes for our investors.”

The firm said it would look to continue its strategy of investing in mid-market healthcare companies where it can drive growth and build lasting value.

UBS acted as placement agent and Kirkland & Ellis provided legal counsel for Avista.

Last year Avista brought in Steve Schiess and William Klitgaard as operating executives.

Schiess and Klitgaard will play active roles sourcing investment opportunities and building, growing and transforming Avista’s healthcare investments, the firm said at the time.

Avista, which spun out from DLJ Merchant Banking back in 2005, has more than $6bn invested across over 30 healthcare companies.

Copyright © 2021 AltAssets