Tenzing hires veteran CEO Elliott to guide portfolio companies amid coronavirus challenge

Serial entrepreneur and veteran CEO Glenn Elliott has been hired by UK private equity house Tenzing to support the growth of its portfolio companies.

Not that Tenzing was having trouble growing businesses – the firm realised a 5.4x and 72 per cent IRR return from its very first portfolio exit last August, selling HR services provider FMP Global to Hg-backed IRIS Software.

Elliott founded HR Tech business Reward Gateway in 2006, and led that through two periods of private equity ownership before stepping back as CEO in 2017. He has also chaired Tenzing’s Entrepreneurs Panel since its inception in 2017.

Tenzing said Elliott would recruit and develop a team to help portfolio company CEOs and management teams grow their businesses.

He said, “I’m delighted to join the Tenzing team who I’ve been close to for some time. They are genuinely building something unique in private equity with an unwavering support for the most ambitious entrepreneurs.

“We have a fantastic portfolio of companies and a strong and focussed mission. It’s truly an honour to be able to work with and support the next generation of successful tech entrepreneurs with the team.”

Tenzing managing partner Guy Gillon said navigating the current coronavirus crisis was tough for entrepreneurs.

He said, “However, entrepreneurs are both resilient and creative and with the right support they will make it through these challenging times.

“This appointment underlines our commitment to entrepreneurship in the UK and demonstrates how we continue to support our management teams.”

Tenzing closed its debut fund on £200m in January 2017, which it has used to invest in companies including Smoothwall, CTS, CitNOW and Ticketer.

If you have job or recruitment news to share, or a new hire or promotion you’d like the industry to know about, please contact us on editorial@altassets.net.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets