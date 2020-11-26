SK Capital brings in another chemicals veteran as senior director

SK Capital Partners has boosted its team by bringing in veteran chemicals industry expert George Gregory as a senior director.

Gregory most recently worked as president and CEO of HMT, a provider of engineered products and services for the above-ground storage tank industry.

He was previously president and CEO of Kraton Polymers, a global supplier of specialized polymers, and KoSa, a producer of polyester resins, fibers, and intermediates.

Jamshid Keynejad, co-founder and managing director at SK Capital, said, “George is a proven talent who brings decades of experience as a business leader in the chemicals sector to SK Capital.

“As a three-time CEO of private equity-owned portfolio companies, George has consistently transformed industrial businesses into high performing organizations, an approach that is central to SK Capital’s strategy of ownership.”

Gregory added, “SK Capital has had success by focusing on a few sectors and bringing both investing expertise and operating know-how to each of their investments.

“I am excited to be part of their team and I look forward to helping drive continued success in the future.”

SK focuses on the specialty materials, chemicals and pharmaceuticals sectors.

Last month the firm hired another veteran chemicals industry expert, Chris Fraser, as a senior director.

The firm more than doubled its funds under management last year by holding a $2.1bn final close for its fifth flagship vehicle.

SK Capital Partners Fund V was a huge increase on the $1bn the firm raised for its predecessor fund in 2014.

