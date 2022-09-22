Revelation Partners co-founder Zack Scott leaves to join Norwest Venture Partners

Growth equity and early stage investor Norwest Venture Partners has brought in Revelation Partners co-founder Zack Scott as general partner for its healthcare practice.

Scott was a managing partner at Revelation, a healthcare-focused secondaries investment specialist which raised its $350m third fund in March last year.

During his time at the firm Scott made investments in Cianna Medical, Coherex Medical, iRhythm Technologies (IPO), Spirationd Respicardia (acquired by Zoll Medical) and SetPoint Medical.

Scott said, “I was drawn to Norwest’s healthcare team because I believe its diversified investment philosophy will make a lasting, positive impact on the future of healthcare.

“I’m excited to join Norwest and help entrepreneurs bring to life their visions to improve healthcare outcomes for more people.”

Casper de Clercq, general partner at Norwest Venture Partners, added, “We’re fortunate to have Zack join our team and contribute his years of experience in medical devices, diagnostics, healthcare services, and biopharmaceuticals to the firm and the portfolio.

“Through our shared investments in Omada Health and iRhythm Technologies, we know Zack has a similar investment thesis that is grounded in real-world evidence and improving patient outcomes.”

Norwest’s healthcare exits include Basis (acquired by Intel), Blue Cloud (acquired by private equity), and Capsugel (acquired by Lonza), among others.

The firm closed its biggest-ever fund at the end of last year by collecting $3bn of equity.

