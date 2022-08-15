Pollen Street’s US expansion continues with ex-Blackstone, Siguler Guff hire as partner

Former Royal Bank of Scotland private equity arm Pollen Street Capital has named a new partner for US business development by bringing in former Blackstone, Siguler Guff and Vida Capital exec William Tice.

Pollen Street said Tice would help expand the UK-headquartered PE and credit investor in the US. The hire comes just over 18 months after Pollen Street hired Dan Khouri in the US to focus on its credit strategy.

Tice said, “Pollen Street has a strong platform based on deep sector expertise and has been active in North America successfully for five years now.

“I’m excited to join the firm to help in driving and accelerating our growth and presence in the market.”

Tice was formerly president of Vida Capital, where he led business development and investments in specialty finance and special situation opportunities.

Before that he held senior business development and investor relations roles at Siguler Guff, Q Investments and Blackstone’s Park Hill Group division.

Pollen Street became independent of RBS in 2013, having been responsible for its Special Opportunity Fund.

The firm currently manages more than £3bn, having raised over £1bn across its fourth flagship fund, its Accelerator Fund and related co-investment vehicles in December last year.

