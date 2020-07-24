Placement agent BerchWood brings in two new hires across London, New York operations

Private equity fund placement agency BerchWood Partners has made a pair of new hires across its London and New York offices.

Former Argo Capital director Vic Kotecha has joined BerchWood as a London-based vice president, bringing with him more than 17 years of experience in financial sector business development and sales.

Cory Osetkowski is joining the New York office as an associate, following two years of experience in derivatives and analysis.

Kotecha has managed fundraising mandates across Europe and Asia, and prior to Argo worked as an independent fundraiser at DeBere Capital Partners.

He will focus on BerchWood’s distribution efforts and maintaining limited partnership relationships throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Prior to joining BerchWood Osetkowski worked at BNP Paribas for two years as an analyst with the derivatives documentation team.

BerchWood was founded in 2000. Recent fundraises worked on by the firm include Quadria Capital’s $595m Fund II, which closed in March.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets