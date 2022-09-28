PAI to expand North American consumer investments with hire of Vestar’s Song

PAI Partners has brought in Vestar Capital managing director Winston Song to lead its North American consumer investment activity.

Song was most recently co-head of consumer at Vestar, and earlier in his almost 20-year career was with Lehman Brothers and CSFB Private Equity.

PAI partner Maud Brown said, “We are delighted to welcome Winston to our team. His experience in buying and building up-and-coming consumer-facing companies bolsters our capabilities as we expand our footprint in the North America.

“His presence will also allow us to expand into other consumer categories in the region beyond food and beverage.”

Recent PAI investments in the consumer sector include Uvesco, Tropicana Brands Group, European Camping Group, Euro Ethnic Foods, MyFlower | Interflora and the Compleat Food Group.

PAI stormed past the €4bn target for its seventh flagship fund in 2018, reaching a €5bn final close after less than three months of active marketing.

That vehicle was significantly larger than its 2014 €3.3bn predecessor and nearly double the size of PAI Europe V, which held a final close on €2.7bn in 2008.

PAI currently manages €25.4b of dedicated buyout funds.

