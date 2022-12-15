Olympus Partners promotes veteran Cardenas to managing partner amid latest staff changes

Olympus Partners has named long-serving exec Dave Cardenas as managing partner amid a flurry of promotions to cap off 2022.

Cardenas joined Olympus in 1996 and became a partner two years later, leading transactions for the firm in logistics, agribusiness and transportation.

Griffin Barstis and Matt Boyd have been promoted from principal to partner by the firm. Barstis rejoined Olympus after business school in 2016, and he has been involved in healthcare and industrial transportation.

Boyd joined Olympus in 2011 and has been ­­­­­­­­­­­integrally involved in consumer and financial service transactions, the firm said.

Olympus has also promoted Sam Greenberg from vice president to principal. He joined Olympus in 2015 and has worked on transactions in agribusiness and industrial distribution.

Firm chairman and CEO Robert Morris said, “Each of these four professionals is a big part of the strong performance Olympus has delivered for its investors over the years, and they serve as great examples of our strong bench enabling so many promotions from within the firm.”

Olympus currently manages more than $8.5bn, targeting mid-market management buyouts and for companies needing capital for expansion.

Industries of interest include business services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

