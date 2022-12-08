Northleaf Capital Partners expands to Tokyo to bolster Asia-Pacific investing

Northleaf Capital Partners has launched a Tokyo office to expand its exposure to the Asia-Pacific region.

The Japanese office will be led by Jeff Pentland, a founding partner of Northleaf and member of its investment committee. Pentland previously lived and worked in Tokyo while with the law firm of Hamada & Matsumoto.

He said, “Having led Northleaf’s business development activities in Asia for over 15 years, I am very excited to be back in Japan, establishing Northleaf’s Tokyo office, strengthening relationships with investors, and advancing our plans for offices in other leading Asian centres to support our growing investor base in the region.

“We are seeing strong interest from investors across the APAC region in our private markets investment platform, including our global private credit strategy which offers investors access to high quality loans to mid-market businesses in North America and Europe, and our infrastructure strategy which provides access to mid-market assets in North America and select OECD jurisdictions.”

Northleaf’s existing offices include Melbourne, London, Chicago, Los Angeles and Menlo Park.

The firm has raised more than $3bn over the past 12 month across its private equity, private credit and infrastructure strategies.

Recent fundraising activity from the firm included it beating its goal for its new Capital Opportunities private equity fund in August by picking up $385m of investor capital.

