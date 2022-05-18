Monroe Capital follows double fundraise success by bringing in ex-MUFC CIO Cohen

Private credit major Monroe Capital has followed its recent $2.3bn flagship fund close by hiring MUFG CIO Gila Cohen as managing director, head of global institutional partnerships.

Cohen will be responsible for new initiatives to expand Monroe’s global footprint among institutional investors, focusing on the high growth opportunistic and real estate private credit areas of the firm.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

She has more than 25 years of experience in investment banking, M&A, sell and buy side transactions, underwriting, originating and investing across real-estate, private equity and private credit, and building strong strategic partnerships.

Prior to MUFG, Cohen was a managing partner at Castle Lanterra, where she was responsible for corporate strategy, M&A, and private placement efforts.

She also previously held senior positions at Courtland Partners, Capital Dynamics and Golub Capital, and worked in investment banking roles at JP Morgan, UBS and Credit Suisse First Boston.

Ted Koenig, chairman and CEO of Monroe Capital, said, “Gila has an accomplished career of over 25 years of experience in alternative investments focusing on global institutional investors and capital formation.

“She brings with her many long-term relationships and much experience across the globe.”

Last month Monroe Capital soared to a $2.3bn final close for its latest flagship private credit fundraise thanks to commitments from more than 300 investors.

It said 2022 Monroe Capital Private Credit Fund IV will have $4.8bn of investable capital, including targeted fund leverage and separately managed accounts, and will target private equity sponsored and non-sponsored, lower mid-market US companies with less than $35m in EBITDA.

The firm followed that earlier this month with $286m for its Opportunistic Private Credit Fund I, which also has targeted leverage of about $215m.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets