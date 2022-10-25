Madrona shakes up portfolio management team with 3 hires

Venture capital investor Madrona has named three new team members who will work with portfolio companies on strategy and execution.

Its appointments are Wei Gao s venture partner, Anna Baird as operating partner and Vivek Ramaswami as partner.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

As a venture partner, Wei will identify new investments and provide strategic and operational advice to Madrona portfolio companies.

Wei has over 20 years’ experience in leadership across product, technology, and business operations.

Having spent 16 years at Amazon, Wei delivered significant improvements to customer experience and business performance, oversaw large-scale digital transformation, and built innovative organisations across a broad set of groups including Commerce, Kindle, Supply Chain Technologies, and Amazon Grocery.

Whilst serving as operating partner Baird will leverage go-to-market and operating expertise to help advise fast-growing and acceleration-stage companies in the Madrona portfolio.

Prior to Madrona, Baird has served as a COO, CFO and CRO — most recently at sales engagement platform Outreach.io.

Serving as the CRO, Baird was responsible for directing sales and sales development, customer success, professional services, member support, and revenue operations.

Ramaswami will serve as partner and will focus on identifying, evaluating, and leading new investment opportunities and working closely with existing companies.

In a joint statement, Madrona managing directors Scott Jacobson and Karan Mehandru said, “Startups at every stage benefit from connecting to people who have been there before. We are excited to bring on these experienced technical, executive, and investing team members to work directly with our current portfolio companies – and help identify new founders and companies that are turning the improbable into the inevitable.”

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets