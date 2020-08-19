Long-serving Cerberus Capital senior exec Ron Rawald dies suddenly aged 56

Long-serving Cerberus Capital senior exec Ron Rawald has died suddenly at the age of 56.

Rawald spent 13 years with Cerberus, most recently as head of international real estate.

Cerberus’ website says Rawald was integral in establishing the firm as a leading global investor in real estate and real estate-related assets.

Firm president Lee Millstein told investors of Rawald’s death in a letter on Monday, PE News reported, without specifying a cause.

It added that a replacement has not yet been identified, citing a firm spokesperson.

Rawald began his 13-year tenure at Cerberus as head of European Real Estate, first in Frankfurt and then London, where he oversaw the acquisition of property-related assets throughout Europe.

Cerberus said that under his leadership it became the leading investor in European non-performing loan portfolios since the financial crisis.

In mid-2017 he relocated to New York to assume his current role, overseeing the firm’s international real estate strategy.

Prior to Cerberus Rawald was a managing director at Fortress Investment Group in Frankfurt from 2004 to 2005, where he was responsible for commercial property and special situations investments in Europe.

He was previously a founding partner of Aetos Capital, a private equity real estate fund investing in Japanese assets, where he worked from 2001 to 2004.

Rawald lived in Tokyo from 1998 to 2003, and worked with Millstein at Morgan Stanley’s Special Situations Group, investing in distressed assets throughout Asia.

Millstein said in the letter to investors, “Ron was kind and thoughtful, adventurous and entertaining, and had an extraordinary ability to make friends with anyone he met.

“He was fiercely loyal and touched the lives of many people around the globe. Most of all, Ron was very proud of and close to his family.

“As I sit here writing this, there are so many memories going through my mind – for now, I will simply say that I miss him very much.”

