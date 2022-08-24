LLR promotes long-serving trio to partner as $1.8bn Fund 6 deployment continues

Lower mid-market private equity house LLR Partners has made a trio of partner promotions as it continues investing its $1.8bn Fund 6.

Ryan Goldenberg has helped build LLR’s fintech and payments investment practice since joining in 2016, Zack Sigal has been a part of LLR’s healthcare and education investment teams since 2011, and Michael Pantilone has focused on enterprise software and IT services businesses since joining the firm over 15 years ago.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

LLR partner Scott Perricelli said, “Ryan, Mike and Zack have been leaders at LLR since long before this exciting milestone.

“In addition to their exceptional work on investments and with their portfolio companies, all three individuals are standout representatives of LLR’s core values.

“They have been instrumental in elevating our culture of curiosity, mentoring teams with a growth mindset, and demonstrating our commitments to service and inclusion through example.

“Throughout our 23-year history, LLR has placed a significant emphasis on growing the next generation of talent from within and we are proud to see Ryan, Mike and Zack earn this well-deserved promotion.”

LLR hauled in $1.8bn for its sixth flagship fundraise towards the end of 2020, 50% more than it collected for Fund V just two years earlier.

The firm, which was founded in 1999, targets tech and healthcare investments through minority and majority equity positions.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets