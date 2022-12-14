KPS Capital promoted long-serving Sevani to partner

Private equity house KPS Capital Partners has promoted Rahul Sevani to partner.

Sevani has been with KPS for a decade, and prior to that spent a couple of years as an investment banking analyst with Macquarie Bank.

A statement from KPS co-founders and managing partners Michael Psaros and David Shapiro and managing partner Raquel Vargas Palmer, said, “We congratulate Rahul on this milestone achievement. Rahul’s contributions to KPS over the past decade are truly extraordinary.

“Rahul is a leader and an exemplar of KPS’ values and culture. We look forward to working with our new Partner to continue to create value for our investors by seeing value where others do not, buying right and making businesses better.

“We are proud of the complete continuity of our partnership and senior leadership team since the creation of our firm over 25 years ago, as well as our remarkable growth globally.”

The firm sealed $7bn of new capital in 2019 across a rapid fundraise for two new vehicles, hitting the hard caps for both.

It took just four weeks to haul in $6bn for its fifth flagship special situations fund, almost double the $3.5bn it gathered for its predecessor vehicle in 2013.

KPS also hit a $1bn final close for its debut Mid-Cap Fund, adding that it received more than $15bn of aggregate investor demand across the two vehicles.

Recent deals from the firm include a $3.45bn buyout of CRH’s US-based building products manufacturing unit Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope.

