KKR’s long-time general counsel Sorkin is leaving the role, Sudol in to replace

KKR has brought in Kathryn King Sudol as its new general counsel to replace the long-serving David Sorkin.

Sorkin, who has been GC at the firm since 2007, will become chief legal officer of KKR until the end of Q1 2023, when Sudol will also assume that role while Sorkin moves to advisory partner.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Sudol joins the firm from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, where she is currently global co-head of mergers and acquisitions.

A leading corporate, M&A, and private equity lawyer during her 24-year career at STB, she has held roles including member of the firm’s executive committee and head of its M&A practice in Asia.

A statement from KKR co-CEOs Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall said, “Katie has worked very closely with KKR and members of our senior team both in the US and internationally for many, many years.

“She is a preeminent lawyer and a dynamic leader who is a perfect fit with KKR’s culture. We are delighted that she has decided to join KKR, and we are excited to work with her as a strategic partner for years to come in achieving our growth objectives.”

It added, “A colleague, friend, and trusted and strategic advisor, David has been instrumental in building KKR into the institution it is today.

“Among his many accomplishments over his fifteen years as general counsel, David steered us forward as we became a public company, helped drive our growth into new businesses and regions, and built the strong legal and compliance teams, as well as internal audit and enterprise risk teams, that support every aspect of our business around the world.

“We look forward to continuing our longtime partnership with him in his next chapter at KKR.”

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets