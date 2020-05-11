KKR’s first female partner in Europe joins Asterion Industrial Partners after stellar fund close

KKR’s first female partner in Europe has left the firm for Spanish infra specialist Asterion Industrial Partners, where she becomes head of its portfolio management committee.

Silke Scheiber previously spent 16 years as part of KKR’s European PE team in London, and also served as head of the European industrials team.

The hire follows Asterion raising $1.1bn in January for the biggest private capital fund ever registered in Spain, beating its original hard cap.

Asterion’s portfolio management committee provides dedicated portfolio monitoring, which the firm says strengths its active asset management and industrial focused strategy.

A statement from Asterion’s founding partners said, “We feel very proud and honored to have Silke as part of the senior management of Asterion. “She will add very relevant asset management skills to the team and enrich our industrial value creation approach.” Asterion hit $1.1bn for its debut infra fund towards the end of January, beating its initial $850m goal and $1bn hard cap. The Madrid-headquartered investor initially hoped to collect $850m for Asterion Industrial Infra Fund I, but surged past that amount and its €1bn hard cap thanks to commitments from institutional LPs around the globe. In addition to the fund capital, Asterion said it had generated more than €500m of co-investment opportunities in some of its transactions closed to date, taking total capital under the company’s management to close to €1.6bn.

