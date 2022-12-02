KKR unveils 27 new managing directors set to start roles in January

KKR has named 27 new managing directors who will take on the roles at the start of 2023.
New managing directors in the private equity side of the business include Sydney-based George Aitken, Stockholm-based Hans Arstad and London-based Stavros Mercouris.
Elsewhere Patrick Devine has been named a managing director for tech and growth in London, Domenico AcriGarofalo for real estate credit in New York and Ryan Miller for infrastructure in London.
A statement from KKR co-CEOs Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall said, “We are pleased to recognize this group of accomplished and talented senior leaders, whose progression to Managing Director is the culmination of years of hard work.
“These individuals have distinguished themselves by the way they exemplify our culture and values, their commercial contributions and their dedication to those who entrust us with their capital.
“We look forward to witnessing their continued contributions on behalf of our clients and the communities where we operate.”
The full list of managing director appointments is:
Domenico AcriGarofalo – Real Estate Credit, New York
George Aitken – Private Equity, Sydney
Hans Arstad – Private Equity, Stockholm
Nicky Barker – Real Estate Equity, London
Eran Benichou – Finance, Tax and Accounting, Hong Kong
Ana Brajovic – Credit & Markets, London
Gearoid Casey – Credit & Markets, Dublin
Andrew Clerico – Client and Partner Group, Houston
Mai-Lan de Marcilly – Real Estate Equity, London
Patrick Devine – Technology Growth, London
Michael Gilleran – Finance, Tax and Accounting, Dublin
Changchun Hua – Global Macro & Asset Allocation, Balance Sheet and Risk, Beijing
Thomas Kim – Capstone, Houston
Sean McCorry – Client and Partner Group, New York
Stavros Mercouris – Private Equity, London
Ryan Miller – Infrastructure, London
Sean Nelson – Client and Partner Group, New York
Kristopher Novell – Global Macro & Asset Allocation, Balance Sheet and Risk, San Francisco
James Paquette – Credit & Markets, San Francisco
Andrew Peisch – Infrastructure, New York
Lindsay Trzaska – Credit & Markets, London
Cecilio Velasco – Infrastructure, New York
Peter Williams – Credit & Markets, New York
Yinyin Wu – Client and Partner Group, New York
Adal Zamudio – Capstone, London
Randolph Zhao – Real Estate Equity, Shanghai
Colin Zhou – Real Estate Equity, Sydney
