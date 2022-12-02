KKR unveils 27 new managing directors set to start roles in January

KKR has named 27 new managing directors who will take on the roles at the start of 2023.

New managing directors in the private equity side of the business include Sydney-based George Aitken, Stockholm-based Hans Arstad and London-based Stavros Mercouris.

Elsewhere Patrick Devine has been named a managing director for tech and growth in London, Domenico AcriGarofalo for real estate credit in New York and Ryan Miller for infrastructure in London.

A statement from KKR co-CEOs Joe Bae and Scott Nuttall said, “We are pleased to recognize this group of accomplished and talented senior leaders, whose progression to Managing Director is the culmination of years of hard work.

“These individuals have distinguished themselves by the way they exemplify our culture and values, their commercial contributions and their dedication to those who entrust us with their capital.

“We look forward to witnessing their continued contributions on behalf of our clients and the communities where we operate.”

The full list of managing director appointments is:

Domenico AcriGarofalo – Real Estate Credit, New York

George Aitken – Private Equity, Sydney

Hans Arstad – Private Equity, Stockholm

Nicky Barker – Real Estate Equity, London

Eran Benichou – Finance, Tax and Accounting, Hong Kong

Ana Brajovic – Credit & Markets, London

Gearoid Casey – Credit & Markets, Dublin

Andrew Clerico – Client and Partner Group, Houston

Mai-Lan de Marcilly – Real Estate Equity, London

Patrick Devine – Technology Growth, London

Michael Gilleran – Finance, Tax and Accounting, Dublin

Changchun Hua – Global Macro & Asset Allocation, Balance Sheet and Risk, Beijing

Thomas Kim – Capstone, Houston

Sean McCorry – Client and Partner Group, New York

Stavros Mercouris – Private Equity, London

Ryan Miller – Infrastructure, London

Sean Nelson – Client and Partner Group, New York

Kristopher Novell – Global Macro & Asset Allocation, Balance Sheet and Risk, San Francisco

James Paquette – Credit & Markets, San Francisco

Andrew Peisch – Infrastructure, New York

Lindsay Trzaska – Credit & Markets, London

Cecilio Velasco – Infrastructure, New York

Peter Williams – Credit & Markets, New York

Yinyin Wu – Client and Partner Group, New York

Adal Zamudio – Capstone, London

Randolph Zhao – Real Estate Equity, Shanghai

Colin Zhou – Real Estate Equity, Sydney

