KKR follows $1.3bn impact fund close with new Asian impact investment head

Private equity major KKR has followed the close of its $1.3bn debut impact fund with the appointment of former Tailwind Capital executive Chee-Wei Wong as its new head of global impact for Asia.

Based in Singapore, Wong will source investment opportunities for Asia Pacific-based companies whose products and services contribute measurable progress toward the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. He will also serve as a member of KKR’s global impact investment committee.

Prior to joining KKR, Wong was a managing director at Tailwind Capital and an investor at EQT.

Wong was a board member for a number of sustainability-focused technology enterprises and healthcare companies, whilst at EQT.

“Chee-Wei brings a wealth of sustainability-related investment experience in Asia and globally, in line with KKR Global Impact’s own mission. This valuable expertise will be essential as we continue to build the firm’s Impact business across Asia,” said KKR Global Impact co-heads Robert Antablin and Ken Mehlman.

“Asia Pacific is a growing priority for our Impact strategy. Chee-Wei’s ability to identify innovative companies throughout markets in the region including Southeast Asia, South Asia, Greater China and Australia will be critical as we look to deploy capital.”

KKR launched its global impact business in 2018, and has since made deals through the unit including Barghest Building Performance, Ramky Enviro Engineers, KnowBe4, Burning Glass, and the formation of a wastewater treatment platform.

The firm recently announced appointment of Stanislas de Joussineau as head of global impact for Europe and Sharon Yang as a senior investor for KKR Global Impact in Asia.

