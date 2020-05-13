IK boosts debt expertise by hiring KKR’s Aoun as head of capital markets

European private equity player IK Investment Partners has brought in KKR’s Thierry Aoun as its head of capital markets.

Aoun, who also becomes a director at the firm, will be responsible for new acquisition financing and capital market activities for IK’s portfolio companies.

IK said the appointment of Aoun was part of an effort to strengthen its approach to debt in existing portfolio companies and new investments.

At KKR Aoun was a Principal focusing on private credit and capital markets activities.

He previously worked at JP Morgan, where he was involved in leveraged loans and high yield transactions for private equity and corporate clients.

IK chief executive Christopher Masek said, “During the past years, we have reinforced our operational reach across our activities, as well as strengthened our sector focus.

“Having a strong and dedicated team for debt and equity related matters across IK’s portfolio, is an essential complement to our active ownership approach.”

