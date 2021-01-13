ICV Partners brings in veteran Goodman to lead global investor relations

Lower mid-market private investment firm ICV Partners has hired alternatives marketing veteran Kristie Goodman for its newly-created role of director of investor relations and strategic partnerships.

Goodman will lead and manage ICV’s global investor relations function from the firm’s Atlanta office.

Over a 16-year career in alternatives Goodman has been director of IR, marketing and comms at Wind Point Partners, director of IR at Fisher Lynch Capital and vice president of marketing and IR at Parish Capital Advisors.

She launched Inner City Consulting in 2017, where she served as an independent consultant assisting minority led funds and startups.

ICV president and managing director Willie Woods said, “Kristie possesses proven talent and a wealth of institutional investment experience and is highly compatible with ICV’s team-oriented culture.

“Her investment experience, combined with her extensive network of leading global investors, will be extremely valuable as we continue to deepen relationships with existing investors and develop new partnerships.

“She serves as a formidable complement to our firm’s outstanding group of investment professionals as she focuses her expertise on serving our strong investor base.”

ICV raised $585m for the final close of its fourth flagship fund in 2018, significantly above its $500m target.

It previously collected $400m for Fund III in 2014.

