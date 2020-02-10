HIG promotes Scotland to co-head of European debt, special situations activity

HIG Capital’s distressed debt and special situations arm, HIG Bayside, has promoted Andrew Scotland to co-head its European activities.

Scotland, who has more than 22 years of investment banking and distressed investment experience, will work alongside fellow co-head and HIG Bayside managing director Duncan Priston.

Scotland joined HIG in 2013 following six years as a managing director in RBS’s special situations group, where he was focused on European distressed investments.

Executive managing director John Bolduc commented said, “Since joining the firm in 2013, Andrew has been instrumental in helping to grow the firm’s distressed debt portfolio in Europe.

“He is an asset to our team, and we are delighted to expand his role within Bayside.”

Bayside focuses on middle market companies by investing across the primary and secondary debt capital markets, with an emphasis on long term returns.

HIG, which has about €31bn of equity capital under management, also invests across private equity and real estate.

