GoldPoint Partners co-founder Schumacher joins WM Partners as senior advisor

Mid-market private equity house WM Partners has named Goldpoint Partners co-founder John Schumacher as a senior advisor.

Schumacher most recently served as chairman of GoldPoint, which he co-founded in 1999. In that role he was responsible for overseeing all investment and business development activities and managing its fund investment business

WM said Schumacher would help the firm’s team with its ongoing improvement amid the raise of its second institutional fund, as well provide guidance on business development and strategic firm positioning.

During Schumacher’s tenure Goldpoint’s assets under management grew from $1.5bn to over $13.6bn, and he oversaw over $7.4bn invested in 351 direct deals and more than $15bn in fund commitments.

He recently retired from Goldpoint and formed consulting firm JMJ Private Equity Consulting LLC, through which he provides his advisory services.

Jose Minski, co-founder of WM Partners, said, “John is a highly accomplished leader with a proven track record in private equity of identifying top managers and investment opportunities, and driving returns for investors.

“We will be able to draw upon his deep experience and relationships as we seek his guidance for WM Partners’ continued growth. We are confident that John will be a valuable addition to the WM Partners team.”

Schumacher added, “I am excited to join WM Partners as a senior advisor and help them reach their next level of growth as they raise their second institutional fund.

“WM Partners is a leading emerging manager which I have gotten to know over the years. They have an experienced team who has previously founded, operated and exited companies in the health and wellness, pharma and consumer sectors, and a unique operational value creation strategy which differentiates them in the marketplace.”

WM is currently aiming to raise up to $400m for HPH II, which is focused on acquiring lower-middle market companies with brands in the health and wellness sector.

Subsectors of interest include functional foods, natural personal care and natural over-the-counter remedies.

