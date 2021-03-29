Food, agri investor ADM Capital Europe brings in Franklin as head of investor relations

Food and agriculture-focused private equity investor ADM Capital Europe has named Sam Franklin as head of investor relations.

Franklin will will coordinate investor relations activities for the Cibus Fund, the Cibus Enterprise Fund and co-investment opportunities, and be responsible for subsequent fundraising activity, the firm said.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

ADM hit a $322m final close for its global agribusiness investment vehicle Cibus Fund in 2019, alongside another $130m for co-investment opportunities.

The firm has been using the vehicle to target sustainable food companies in North America, Europe and Australasia, aiming to incorporate technological disruption and innovation in the food supply chain.

Its Cibus Enterprise Fund targets venture capital startups looking to transform food production.

Robert Appleby, co-founder of ADM Capital and its joint CIO, said, “We are delighted to welcome Sam to the Cibus Fund.

“He brings strength and depth to the team at a point where we are seeing significant changes in the way we think about food, the shape of the food industry in the future and how we can align our own investments to match companies committed to achieving Net Zero by 2050.”

Franklin added, “Given the sustainable focus of the funds advised by ADM Capital, to join at this juncture is extremely exciting.

“I am very much looking forward to being a part of both its future and impactful contribution to the sustainable agriculture investment landscape.”

Copyright © 2021 AltAssets