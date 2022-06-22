EY names trio of new private equity partners in wake of announcing $1bn expansion in sector

Professional services major EY has named a trio of new private equity partners in the wake of announcing a $1bn investment to expand its PE capabilities.

Jason Spencer, Naveen Tiwari and Peter Renon have all joined EY’s Transaction Strategy & Execution team based in London.

Spencer will lead the team’s technology pre-deal advisory team. He brings 25 years’ experience advising PE and corporate clients, and was previously managing director at Alvarez and Marsal. He specialises in the TMT and tech-enabled financial services sectors.

Tiwari has 20 years’ experience in advising corporates, PE and lending banks and has worked on over 250 transactions across UK, Europe and Asia. He was founding partner of TS&E in EY India, building it into a 60-member practice.

Renon brings over 17 years’ experience of mergers and acquisitions across various industries and specialises in finding innovative commercial, operational, and technical solutions to separating software and tech-platform businesses.

His new role will see him focus on driving value creation during complex carve-out transactions. He previously worked as a senior Director in Alvarez and Marsal’s PE advisory team.

Fredrik Burger, a private equity partner in the TS&E team, said, “The post-pandemic period has brought both challenges and opportunities for PE firms.

“The investment decisions they make over the next 12 months will be fundamental for both the sector and the wider economy, transforming businesses and creating sustainable, long-term value.

“By investing in our talent, EY is ensuring it will continue to deliver operational and technology insight our clients need to achieve strong outcomes.”

EY announced the $1bn expansion of its private equity business capabilities alongside the appointment of Bridget Walsh as its new global PE leader early this month.

Walsh took over from veteran EY exec Bill Stoffel, who died in December of last year.

EY said the $1bn investment over four years would focus on growing existing transaction capabilities and expansion in value creation and portfolio transformation, deal leadership, and ESG services.

