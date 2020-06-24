Experienced healthcare investor Brice named as Grant Avenue Capital’s latest partner

Healthcare-focused private equity firm Grant Avenue Capital has brought in experienced investor Preston Brice as its newest partner.

Brice will be responsible for sourcing, evaluating and executing middle-market investment opportunities, monitoring portfolio companies and helping to develop Grant Avenue’s long-term strategy, the firm said.

Prior to joining Grant Avenue Brice worked as a managing director with MBF Healthcare Partners, a mid-market healthcare private equity firm.

He was also previously with growth-oriented healthcare investment firm Apple Tree Partners.

Buddy Gumina, founder and managing partner of Grant Avenue Capital, said, “Preston’s deep healthcare expertise further enhances our ability to identify and complete creative private equity investments as well as to accelerate the growth of our portfolio companies in partnership with management teams.

“In addition, his indomitable entrepreneurial spirit will have a profound impact on the expansion of our firm.”

Grant Avenue Capital typically backs businesses with $5m to $25m of EBITDA, focusing on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, joint-control partnership investments, and special situations.

