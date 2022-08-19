Ex-Thoma Bravo Credit head Le Roy joins Star Mountain Capital as managing director

Former Thoma Bravo Credit head and software investment specialist Jack Le Roy has joined Star Mountain Capital as a managing director.

Le Roy joined Thoma Bravo in 2017 to launch the firm’s credit arm, following seven years with Summit Partners and another four prior to that with Guggenheim Partners.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Star Mountain founder and CEO Brett Hickey said, “Jack brings a diverse and complementary set of skills, experiences and relationships from his 20 years of private credit investment experience completing over 100 investments representing over $5bn of invested capital.”

“…adding a 15th full-time managing director and one with particular experience in the software & technology sectors, as well as strong west-coast relationships further extends our differentiated, value-add capabilities for business owners and our investors.”

Star Mountain currently manages more than $3bn in assets, focused on the North American lower mid-market.

Earlier this year Tom Tull, the former CIO of US pension major the Employees Retirement System of Texas, joined Star Mountain Capital as a senior advisor.

Tull managed the roughly $35bn pension plan from 2009, and was involved with more than 200 investments totaling $13bn across private equity, private credit, private real estate, global credit, hedge funds and special situations.

Last August Star Mountain raised more than $290m for the final close of its latest SBIC fund targeting the US lower mid-market.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets