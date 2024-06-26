Europe’s Jolt Capital expands IR capability again by hiring Talma as US managing director

European deeptech investor Jolt Capital has expanded its investor relations team again this year with the hire of Valéry Talma as US managing director.

Jolt, which was founded in 2011, specialises in growth capital deals for European companies working across hardware-driven or software-driven solutions in areas such as photonics, advanced materials, cybersecurity, electrification, smart sensors, semiconductors and personalised health.

Talma has a long career across firms including JP Morgan, UBS and Credit Agricole CIB, where he executed on more than $70bn in M&A, debt and equity transactions.

He was also previously HSBC’s head of investment banking in Saudi Arabia and deputy general manager in charge of corporate banking products at Gulf Bank in Kuwait.

He relocated to the Silicon Valley in 2018 to become a VC investor and CEO of a quantitative investment company.

Jean Schmitt, president and managing partner at Jolt, said, “Following the opening of our North American headquarters in Montreal a few weeks ago, this new appointment emphasizes how strategic the region is for Jolt Capital.

“Our aim is to deepen our connections within the American LPs and develop our network of contacts in the deeptech community.

“Valéry’s extensive experience and track record will be instrumental in driving our US expansion, since the country is the largest capital source for private equity funds and a prime fundraising market for deeptech companies.”

Earlier this year Jolt hired former Cathay Capital fundraising exec Zineb Semlali as director of investor relations.

Semlali is responsible for contributing to the development of customer relations, and for maintaining and expanding the company’s international sales footprint, the firm said.

