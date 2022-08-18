Crypto opportunity continues to tempt Blackstone as firm brings in ex-Coinbase general manager White as advisor

Blackstone has brought in former Coinbase exec Adam White as its looks to boost its investments in digital assets, especially through its Blackstone Growth platform.

Cryptocurrency and blockchain investing has largely remained on the periphery of big private equity’s investment focus, despite the industry’s market cap briefly reaching over $3tn last year.

A subsequent bear market in cryptocurrencies, which have largely fallen in line with stocks amid rising inflation and recession fears, has seen that market cap drop to about $1.12tn – but many investors believe a market bottom is near, and that crypto investments made in the next 12 months could balloon in value during the next bull market.

Blackstone says it is focused on services and infrastructure supporting the digital asset ecosystem, such as its investment last year in Chainalysis, a provider of blockchain data and compliance software.

White was vice president and general manager of crypto exchange Coinbase, where he was one of the earliest employees.

He later worked as president and COO of digital asset management tech platform Bakkt before stepping down this year.

Blackstone Growth managing director Vishal Amin said, “We are excited to welcome Adam as an advisor to Blackstone.

“He will help us think critically about the broader ecosystem for digital assets, including the potential areas of disruption as blockchain technology is applied to new sectors.

“Few people better understand both the challenges and opportunities related to the industry.”

White said, “The scale and operating resources Blackstone offers to companies is unmatched and can be particularly powerful in a growing industry.”

Blackstone struck a $4.5bn final close for its oversubscribed Blackstone Growth fund last year – making it the largest first-time growth equity private fundraise in history.

