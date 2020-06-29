Consumer brands-focused VMG Partners reveals trio of promotions

Consumer brands-focused private equity house VMG Partners has made a trio of promotions, a year after raising $250m for its first early-stage fund.

The firm has promoted Cassie Nielsen to talent partner, which will see her continue to focus on partnering with VMG’s portfolio companies and the broader consumer products ecosystem to build best-in-class teams.

Alex Cole has taken on a new role as director of talent, while Evan Mintz was promoted from associate to senior associate.

VMG general partner Kara Cissell-Roell said, “As VMG seeks to change the paradigm of private equity and create win-win outcomes for people of all backgrounds and perspectives, there is no greater steward of this vision than Cassie Nielsen.

“Over the last five years, her strategic partnership and leadership have enabled VMG and its portfolio companies to achieve outsized success for all stakeholders. We look forward to continuing our important journey together for many years to come.”

VMG Partners raised $250m for the final close of its debut Catalyst fund last year, which focuses on seed, Series A and Series B deals in the consumer goods and services markets.

The San Francisco-based firm, which was launched in 2005, has raised four private equity funds, most recently $525m for VMG Partners IV in 2017.

