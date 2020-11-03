Co-founder of Blackstone’s $125bn GSO credit arm launches new firm targeting stakes in alternatives managers

The co-founder of private equity giant Blackstone’s $125bn GSO credit platform has launched a new investment firm targeting stakes in mid-market alternative asset managers.

Bennett Goodman has teamed up with former JC Flowers managing director Avi Kalichstein to form Hunter Point Capital, which has formed a strategic partnership with a group of leading global investment entities associated with Jacob Rothschild.

Goodman and Kalichstein are joined by former Carlyle global head of investor relations Michael Arpey, who becomes a president at the firm, and KKR’s former Asia head of client and partner group Rex Chung.

HPC will look to provide alternatives managers with strategic advice, LP capital formation and other enterprise-enhancing services.

The firm is targeting managers in private equity, credit, real estate and infrastructure across North America, Europe and Asia.

Goodman said, “I am thrilled to initiate this next phase of my career with such an exceptional team.

“Our HPC partnership seeks to leverage our collective expertise as investors and business builders to cultivate the next generation of outstanding investment franchises.

“Our goal is to help general partners achieve their long-term business objectives faster and with more certainty.”

Kalichstein added, “There is an expanding universe of high-performing investment management firms.

“HPC aims to assist them by providing proprietary capabilities, often only available to the largest global platforms.”

