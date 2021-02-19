CD&R brings in Belden veteran Stroup as latest operating advisor

US buyout major Clayton Dubilier & Rice has brought in Belden executive chairman John Stroup as its latest operating advisor.

Stroup joined Belden, a global leader in signal transmission and security systems solutions for mission-critical applications in enterprise and industrial markets, as president and CEO in 2005.

He became chairman and CEO in 2016 and stepped down as CEO in 2019, having grown the company’s revenue in that time from $1.2bn to $2.1bn.

CD&R chief executive Nate Sleeper said, “John has built a strong reputation for driving growth across a wide range of industrial sectors and is well known to the CD&R investment team.

“We believe his strategic insights will be highly additive to CD&R funds’ investment activity and portfolio businesses.”

Prior to joining Belden Stroup held various positions of increasing responsibility at Danaher Corporation, Scientific Technologies, and Rockwell Automation.

Earlier this week it emerged that CD&R had surged past its goal for its latest flagship fundraise to reach about $16bn of capital.

The firm pushed past its initial $13bn target for Fund XI in Q3 last year according to a report from PEI, which cited an unnamed source it said was familiar with the fundraise.

